Former Mets manager Davey Johnson home after COVID-19 hospitalization

Mets

by: Associated Press

  • Davey Johnson
NEW YORK — Former New York Mets manager Davey Johnson is home after getting treatment in a Florida hospital for COVID-19, according to former Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz.

Johnson, 77, was a four-time All-Star second baseman and managed the Mets to their last World Series title in 1986.

He played for Baltimore, Atlanta, Yomiuri, Philadelphia, and the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series title with the 1970 Orioles.

Johnson managed the Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington, leading his teams to six first-place finishes.

