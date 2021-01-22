Former Mets manager Davey Johnson home after COVID-19 hospitalization

NEW YORK — Former New York Mets manager Davey Johnson is home after getting treatment in a Florida hospital for COVID-19, according to former Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz.

Good news. Just spoke to Davey’s wife. He is home and resting comfortably. Got his treatment at hospital and now taking it easy. Keep the good thoughts coming. — Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) January 23, 2021

Johnson, 77, was a four-time All-Star second baseman and managed the Mets to their last World Series title in 1986.

He played for Baltimore, Atlanta, Yomiuri, Philadelphia, and the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series title with the 1970 Orioles.

Johnson managed the Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington, leading his teams to six first-place finishes.