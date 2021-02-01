Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway accused of inappropriate behavior in new Athletic report

Manager Mickey Callaway of the New York Mets looks on before the seventh inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on April 12, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was accused of harassment and indecent behavior toward several women in a new report from sports journalism outlet The Athletic.

The story said five women spoke out about Callaway’s alleged behavior, including one reporter who said the former Mets skipper and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach “thrust his crotch” near her face; another woman said Callaway offered to share information on the team with her if she got drunk with him.

Each of the women spoke on condition of anonymity, and each of them worked in sports media at the time of their interactions with Callaway, according to the report.

The allegations against Callaway, 45, come just weeks after the Mets fired General Manager Jared Porter over his alleged inappropriate behavior toward a female reporter.

Porter was fired for sending repeated graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

According to the Athletic, Callaway’s behavior spanned several years, and included his time working with several different teams.

The Athletic said its staff received the following statement from Callaway:

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses. Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

Callaway managed the Mets for two seasons. He was fired in 2019.

Mets management denounced the alleged behavior in a statement late Monday, including new owner Steve Cohen.

“The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated under my ownership,” said Cohen.

“I was appalled by the actions reported today of former manager Mickey Callaway,” said Mets President Sandy Alderson. “I was unaware of the conduct described in the story at the time of Mickey’s hire or at any time during my tenure as General Manager. We have already begun a review of our hiring processes to ensure our vetting of new employees is more thorough and comprehensive.”

Alderson was with the Mets from 2010 to 2018 before rejoining the team in 2020 as its president.