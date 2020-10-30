Cohen pledges millions to employees, NYC small business as Wilpon wishes ‘nothing but success’

New York Mets owners Fred, left, and Jeff Wilpon attend a news conference at Citi Field, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York. Carlos Beltran, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FLUSHING, Queens — Outgoing Mets owner Fred Wilpon said in a statement Friday he wishes “nothing but success” for incoming owner Steve Cohen as MLB and New York City approved the transaction.

Wilpon’s involvement with the Mets began in 1980 with a 1% stake in the team. He increased his share to half by 1986 and become sole owner by 2000. In that time, the Mets have won a World Series and three National League pennants but the family’s involvement with Bernie Madoff’s ponzi scheme made them unpopular with fans and often unable to spend the money expected of a Major League Baseball team in New York.

“On behalf of the Wilpon and Katz families, we are very pleased with the result of today’s ownership vote. We’d like to thank Commissioner Manfred for his leadership and guidance through this process.”

Notably, Cohen’s initial statement upon purchasing the team does not mention Wilpon’s son Jeff, who serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Mets. Wilpon’s statement is credited solely to Fred.

“It has been a privilege and honor for our families to have been a part of this great franchise for the past 40 years,” Fred Wilpon continued. “We would like to express our deep appreciation for our loyal and passionate fans, who have consistently supported this organization through the years. We’d also like to thank the many great players, managers, coaches, and dedicated employees with whom we’ve been privileged to work with through the years, for their commitment to the interests of our organization, our industry, and our community.”

Wilpon went on to wish good fortune to Cohen, a hedge fund manager who grew up rooting for the team.

“I know that Steve Cohen and his family share the same passion we’ve had for the Mets and for this city,” he said. “Steve will continue, and will build upon, this organization’s longstanding commitment to the support of our community, and of those in need, which is especially important at this time. He shares the view that Saul, Jeff and I have long held, that ownership of the Mets is a public trust. I know that he will take that as seriously as we always have.”

Cohen’s initial act as owner appears to be toward team employees and the city at large. Cohen announced a plan to get all full-time Mets employees their pre-pandemic salaries and began a relief fund for seasonal employees. He also says he will donate $17.5 million to New York City programs designed to assist small businesses and also increase the club’s charitable spending.

The new owner’s statement also noted that free agency begins in baseball on Sunday and his group is looking to get right to work.

“My family and I are lifelong Mets fans, so we’re really excited about this,” Cohen said in a statement. “With free agency starting Sunday night we will be working towards a quick close.”