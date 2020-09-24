Chirinos homers as Mets maintain playoff hopes, top Nats 3-2

New York Mets’ Robinson Chirinos (26) celebrates his two-run home run with Robinson Cano (24) during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Robinson Chirinos homered and drove in three runs, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Thursday night to keep their flickering postseason hopes alive.

The Mets (26-31) moved within 2 1/2 games of Miami (28-28) for second place in the NL East and within 2 1/2 games of San Francisco (28-28) for the NL’s second wild card spot.

Lefthander David Peterson (6-2) closed his rookie season with his longest outing, going seven innings and allowing four hits and one run while striking out four.

Justin Wilson worked the eighth, and Edwin Diaz gave up a two-out RBI single to Yadiel Hernandez in the ninth but escaped further trouble for his sixth save.