Amid Mets GM fallout, MLB continues to face diversity issues

NEW YORK — As the Mets face the fallout from the Jared Porter scandal, many see it as another sign that America’s pastime is still behind the times when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

Deesha Thosar, Mets beat writer for the New York Daily News, says what Porter did is a familiar story.

“This situation might be making some people up to the fact that it is common. Myself, I’ve experienced similar situations to the woman that was the victim of Porter’s sexual advances.”

This is Thorsar's third season on the Mets beat. She knows former GM Porter's behavior is not an isolated incident. It's actually something far too common behind the scenes in baseball and in other sports, too.

“Until more women feel comfortable speaking up and know there are other women going through the same thing, I think there can be some positive change from that,” she added.

Another way to create change is hiring more women. Late last year, Kim Ng was named the Marlins GM, the first woman to hold that position in MLB history.

Earlier this month, Bianca Smith became the league’s first Black, female coach.

Kennedi Landry, MLB.com Rangers beat writer

“There is progress, I don’t want to discredit anything MLB or other leagues have done,” said MLB.com’s Texas Rangers beat writer Kennedi Landry. “As we go on through the years, we’re not at the finish line. There still is a long way to go.”

One hiring or firing in the Mets case doesn’t erase an environment that baseball has allowed to exist for decades. Despite small gains, MLB is still barely above average when it comes to diversity in hiring.

“We can’t rely on only women to change things,” Landry added. “I think we see that a lot with the Black Lives Matter movement, yes, its important for Black people to speak for themselves but its important for white people too. I think men throughout the sports and front offices and leagues need to establish is they are going to support women and believe women when they come out with these things.”