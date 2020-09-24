Alderson to return as Mets’ president if Cohen purchase OKed

Mets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mets Sale Baseball

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, Citi Field is viewed at dusk before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles in New York.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Queens — Longtime baseball executive Sandy Alderson will return to the New York Mets as team president if Steve Cohen’s purchase of the club is approved by Major League Baseball owners.

The 72-year-old Alderson is currently a senior adviser for the Oakland Athletics.

He was the Mets’ general manager from 2010-18, and was diagnosed with cancer during his tenure.

Cohen says he will hire Alderson if the sale is approved. Cohen reached an agreement earlier this month to buy the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families.

The billionaire hedge fund manager needs to be approved by at least 23 owners.

