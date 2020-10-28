Medina, NYCFC hand Toronto FC 2nd straight loss

New York City forward Jesus Medina reacts after missing a shot on goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Jesús Medina scored for the second consecutive game and New York City FC beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Valentín Castellanos ripped a right-footer from well outside the box that was parried away by goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, but Medina put away the rebound from point-blank range in the 51st minute.

NYCFC has won back-to-back games following a three-game winless streak.

Toronto FC has dropped consecutive games, including a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia, following a nine-game unbeaten streak. Toronto sits three points behind the Union, whose 44 points are the most in MLS.

The teams began the night tied atop the standings.

