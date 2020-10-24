Medina, NYCFC beat Impact 3-1, end winless streak

New York City FC players celebrate a goal against Montreal Impact during their MLS match, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Jesús Medina, Maximiliano Moralez and Tony Rocha scored in a 20-minute span and New York City FC beat the Montreal Impact 3-1.

Medina gave New York City the lead for good in the 68th minute, when he chipped home an empty-netter from the top of the 6-yard box.

NYCFC snapped a three-game winless streak.

Romell Quioto scored in the 89th for Montreal, which has lost three of its last four games.

