New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod (20) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored two goals to lead the New Jersey Devils over the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

The Devils avenged a shootout loss on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back set in Buffalo.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who had a 3-0-2 streak snapped.