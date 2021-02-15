McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory

by: The Associated Press

Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell stunned NASCAR by scoring his first career victory in the Daytona 500.

McDowell charged through a crash scene when Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano wrecked racing for the win.

It made a hole for McDowell that he drove through for his first win in 358 career starts.

The race ended early Monday morning because of a rain delay of nearly six hours.

McDowell was a 100-1 underdog but the journeyman pounced when a hole opened in front of him.

The race ended under caution with a fiery eight-car crash and McDowell in his first victory lane.

