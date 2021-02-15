McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell stunned NASCAR by scoring his first career victory in the Daytona 500.
McDowell charged through a crash scene when Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano wrecked racing for the win.
It made a hole for McDowell that he drove through for his first win in 358 career starts.
The race ended early Monday morning because of a rain delay of nearly six hours.
McDowell was a 100-1 underdog but the journeyman pounced when a hole opened in front of him.
The race ended under caution with a fiery eight-car crash and McDowell in his first victory lane.