McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory

Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell stunned NASCAR by scoring his first career victory in the Daytona 500.

McDowell charged through a crash scene when Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano wrecked racing for the win.

It made a hole for McDowell that he drove through for his first win in 358 career starts.

The race ended early Monday morning because of a rain delay of nearly six hours.

McDowell was a 100-1 underdog but the journeyman pounced when a hole opened in front of him.

The race ended under caution with a fiery eight-car crash and McDowell in his first victory lane.