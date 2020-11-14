McCourt’s late field goal sends Illinois past Rutgers 23-20

Illinois Rutgers Football

Illinois place kicker James McCourt (17) reacts after making the winning field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PISCATAWAY, N.J.— James McCourt overcame two long misses earlier in the fourth quarter to hit a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift Illinois past Rutgers 23-20 for its first win of the season.

The game winner was set up when Noah Vedral threw his third interception with Rutgers having first-and-10 on Illinois’ 37-yard line.

McCourt finally made good with the game winner and gave Illinois its first lead of the game at 23-20.

