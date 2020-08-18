Man who helped kill Michael Jordan’s dad granted parole in 2023

Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan serves his father, James, a slice of birthday cake as his mother, Doloris, watches during a party in honor of Jordan’s 26th birthday in Chicago, Ill., Friday, Feb. 17, 1989. The cake is in the shape of an Air Jordan sports shoe. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

One of the men convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad, James Jordan, will be paroled in 2023, according to multiple reports .

Larry Demery and his friend Daniel Green were arrested and tried for murder in the 1993 shooting death of James Jordan. The elder Jordan had stopped at a rest stop for the night to sleep while on his way home from a funeral. Prosecutors said Demery and Green shot him, stole his car and then got rid of his body.

In 1996, Demery and Green were sentenced to life in prison. Demery was spared the death penalty at the time because attorneys claimed he did not pull the trigger and he felt remorse, according to the Raleigh News and Observer . Demery pleaded guilty and testified against Green.

North Carolina’s Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission released a short statement announcing they approved Demery to take part in a vocational and scholastic program as part of parole. His release date is set for August 6, 2023.

Demery was sentenced under old guidelines and is eligible for parole. Convicts serving life sentences for murder in North Carolina are no longer eligible for parole.

Michael Jordan spoke emotionally about his dad’s death during “The Last Dance”, a docu-series based on Michael’s career, focusing on his last season with the Chicago Bulls.

Michael said that his father was “the voice of reason that always drove and challenged me,” and his death changed Michael’s life forever.