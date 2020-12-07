Man broke into Massachusetts home owned by Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, police say

Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Police say that a Massachusetts home owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, was broken into early Monday morning.

According to the Brookline Massachusetts Police Department, police were notified when a home security alarm was triggered at Brady’s home just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Using security cameras in the house, police were able to see that the suspect had moved to the basement. “Multiple” units responded, and when they arrived, they found the suspect lying on a couch in the middle of the room.

Police arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Zanini Cineus, formerly of Brockton, Massachusetts. He’s with breaking and entering, attempted larceny and trespassing. Police say he was also wanted for “several active warrants” in other parts of the state.

Police did not report that anything was stolen from Brady’s home.

Brady played quarterback for the New England Patriots — who play their home games about an hour south of Brookline in Foxboro — from 2000 to 2019. Earlier this year, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers and has been living in the Tampa area for several months.

The break-in came just days after reports emerged that Brady’s health and wellness company, TB12, had been granted a $1 million PPP loan earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.