Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall over UConn 80-73

Seton Hall guard Myles Cale (22) and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) react after defeating Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

STORRS, Conn. — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 22 points and hit a series of clutch baskets in the second half as Seton Hall held off UConn 80-73, earning its first win at Gampel Pavilion since 1997.

Myles Cale added 20 points, making three 3-pointers, and Jared Rhoden had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Gaffney scored a career-high 20 points for the Huskies and twice brought UConn to within four points in the late going.

Adama Sanogo added 12 points and cut the score to 75-71 with just over a minute to go. R.J. Cole had 12 points.