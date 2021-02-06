Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall over UConn 80-73

STORRS, Conn. — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 22 points and hit a series of clutch baskets in the second half as Seton Hall held off UConn 80-73, earning its first win at Gampel Pavilion since 1997.
Myles Cale added 20 points, making three 3-pointers, and Jared Rhoden had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Jalen Gaffney scored a career-high 20 points for the Huskies and twice brought UConn to within four points in the late going.
Adama Sanogo added 12 points and cut the score to 75-71 with just over a minute to go. R.J. Cole had 12 points.