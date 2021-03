St. John’s Julian Champagnie , top right, drives to the basket over Seton Hall defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Newark, N.J., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK — Sandro Mamukelashvili had a career-high 32 points as Seton Hall defeated St. John’s 77-68 in both schools’ Big East opener at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Seton Hall moved to 4-3, as the Pirates won their first conference game of the season. Their next game will be a road test at Xavier.

The Red Storm dropped to 5-2. They play again Sunday at Georgetown