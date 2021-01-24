Mahomes, Chiefs return set to defend Super Bowl title

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Kansas City Chiefs have defended their AFC title after dispatching the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by a 38-24 margin.

The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7. Kansas City will attempt to be the first team to successfully defend a Super Bowl title in 16 years.

The last quarterback who won back-to-back Super Bowl titles? Tom Brady with the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, who is now with the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs had the best record through the 2020 season, compiling a 14-2 ledger.

Patrick Mahomes continued to dominate opposing defenses, throwing three touchdowns, two of which to Travis Kelce.

Buffalo got off to a quick start on Sunday, taking a 9-0 lead. The Chiefs responded with three touchdowns before the Bills closed out the first half with a field goal. Kansas City held a 21-12 lead at halftime.

After the Chiefs and Bills traded field goals, the Chiefs tacked on a pair of touchdowns to take a 38-15 lead.

Buffalo added a fourth quarter touchdown and field goal, but the scores were not nearly enough.

