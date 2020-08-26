Mackensie Alexander arrested on battery charge after father disappears in Florida

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been arrested on a battery charge in Collier County.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested in Florida on the same day that he left the team while authorities were searching for his missing father.

Alexander was arrested Tuesday on a battery charge, Collier County jail records show.

NFL.com reported that the 26-year-old Immokalee native left training camp Tuesday after his father disappeared while picking palmetto berries with another man in Okeechobee County.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Jean Alexandre, 65, was on a prairie somewhere in the northwest portion of the county Monday when his companion left him behind.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Jean Alexandre disappeared while picking palmetto berries in Okeechobee County.

NFL.com reported Wednesday that Alexander confronted the man who left his father, leading to his arrest.

A Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report obtained by WPTV revealed that Alexander and another man, Evins Clement, went to the victim’s Immokalee home Tuesday “to discuss an incident” from the previous day.

The victim told deputies that Alexander and Clement, 28, confronted him about what happened, but he refused to leave with them when asked for “fear of retaliation.”

According to the report, Alexander then threatened the victim and told him he had a gun in his vehicle.

When the victim still refused to leave with the men, Clement held him down while Alexander punched him in the face several times, the report said.

The victim’s son called 911 from his home in Fort Myers, telling the dispatcher that two people were beating up his father.

“There was already an incident that happened yesterday. … I think someone went missing and he was with the guy,” the victim’s son told the dispatcher in the 911 call.

Alexander signed with the Bengals in March after spending his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Bell said the search for Alexandre continues near Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park.

A view from Chopper 5 showed a Collier County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and several people searching for Alexandre on the ground via horseback and all-terrain vehicle.

WPTV A view from Chopper 5 shows authorities searching for Jean Alexandre, the father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander, by horseback, all-terrain vehicle and swamp buggy at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, Aug. 26, 2020, in Okeechobee County, Fla.

This story was originally published by Peter Burke at WPTV.