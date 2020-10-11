Lucky 13 in Paris lets Nadal tie Federer with 20 Slam titles

Spain’s Rafael Nadal holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

PARIS — Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the French Open final to win his 20th Grand Slam title.

That ties Roger Federer’s record for most major tennis championships by a man.

Nadal won his 13th trophy at Roland Garros and improved his career mark at the clay-court tournament to 100-2.

That includes a combined 26-0 in semifinals and finals.

This was Djokovic’s first loss in 2020 in a match played to its conclusion.

He came into Sunday with a 37-1 record this year.

The only setback until now was when Djokovic was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month.