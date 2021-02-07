Longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez has died at 58, network says

Pedro Gomez, an ESPN reporter who follows San Francisco Giants’ Barry Bonds, tries to keep dry while doing a standup in the rain before the Giants were scheduled to play the Oakland Athletics in their baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 19, 2006.

PHOENIX, Ariz. — ESPN says one of its longtime reporters, Pedro Gomez, died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 58.

Gomez joined ESPN in April 2003 and was best known for his coverage of Major League Baseball. He appeared on SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight and other shows.

Throughout his career, ESPN says Gomez covered more than 25 World Series and 22 All-Star Games. He was also a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America and was a voting member for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Before his time at ESPN, the network says Gomez worked at the Arizona Republic as a sports columnist and national baseball writer from 1997 to 2003.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content in a statement. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Gomez was a South Florida native who attended the University of Miami. He’s survived by his wife, Sandra, sons Rio and Dante, and daughter Sierra, according to ESPN.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story referred to the Arizona Republic as the Arizona Republican.