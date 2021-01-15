Lil Wayne to release new Packers hype song ahead of divisional playoff game

Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lil Wayne says he will be dropping a new song about the Packers just before the divisional playoff game against the Rams on Saturday.

The rapper was a guest on Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED on Friday, and gave a few details about the song honoring the Packers.

“I took a lot of time into it. I worked for three days, too. I don’t do that, so,” Lil Wayne told the hosts.

Lil Wayne says he became a Packers fan when the team went to Super Bowl XXXI against the New England Patriots in his home town of New Orleans in 1997. The Packers won the game, and his father came back with Packers trinkets and apparel we know all too well.

“From that moment, I was a Green Bay Packers fan. That game mattered,” Lil Wayne says.

This article was written by Jackson Danbeck for WTMJ.