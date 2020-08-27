LEADING OFF: Racial justice protests reverberate through MLB

Groundskeepers work on the field as the scoreboard at Oracle Park reads Black Lives Matter at scheduled game time after a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants was postponed on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

After three games were called off while players used their platform to call attention to racial injustice, the question is whether more postponements or a wider boycott in baseball are possible.

Three games that weren’t played Wednesday were expected to be made up as part of doubleheaders on Thursday.

Those games will be between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

According to NBC Sports’ Jim Salisbury and The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Thursday’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals was off.

The Phillies will not play tonight, three sources confirm @JSalisburyNBCS. The team will go to Nationals Park this afternoon for light work, then back home. They play Braves this weekend at Citizens Bank Park. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 27, 2020

The Oakland Athletic’s issued a statement stating they wouldn’t be playing their game tonight to help raise awareness of the systemic racism going on.

From the players of the Oakland A’s pic.twitter.com/0JEDBmuL8Z — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) August 27, 2020

The Brewers were the first team to decide not to take the field as a protest over the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Other MLB games had finished, were in progress or just about to start as the Brewers’ decision was announced.