Late Aaron Long goal clinches playoff spot for Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Aaron Long scored in the 89th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Long put away a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box after Tim Parker’s re-directed a corner kick by Alejandro Romero Gamarra.

Ryan Meara had two saves for his third shutout of the season. New York is 8-8-5. They are unbeaten in its last five games, but have just two wins in their last seven.

New England is 7-6-8. They are winless, with two losses, in their last three games.

With the win and other results breaking elsewhere, the Red Bulls clinched an MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the 11th straight season.