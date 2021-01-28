Kyle Larson finds sponsor ahead of 2021 Daytona 500

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kyle Larson climbs into his car as he gets ready for a NASCAR auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Hendrick Motorsports announced that NationsGuard would sponsor Larson in the 2021 Daytona 500. Larson returned to NASCAR in October after being banished from the sport for seven months for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

Kyle Larson has found a sponsor ahead of the 2021 Daytona 500.

On Thursday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that NationsGuard would sponsor Larson.

NationsGuard is the first sponsor that’s been announced for Larson for this upcoming racing season.

This year marks Larson’s first-ever as he drives the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE with crew chief Cliff Daniels, NationsGuard said in a press release.

Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR released pictures of the new paint scheme.

Larson, who was suspended from the sport for seven months for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game, signed a multi-year contract back in October with Hendrick Motorsports after being dropped by Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Daytona 500, which will be raced on Feb. 14, will run with a limited crowd this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.