Knicks rout Bucks 130-110 for first victory under Thibodeau

Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, of the Milwaukee Bucks passes the ball against Reggie Bullock, left, of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau’s first victory as Knicks coach came surprisingly easy against a top opponent, as New York routed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-110.

Julius Randle had 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, Elfrid Payton scored 27 points in his best game as a Knick, and New York led by as much as 28 against the team that had the best record in the NBA the previous two seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who were coming off a 39-point trouncing of Golden State on Christmas.

