Knicks hire Kentucky’s Kenny Payne as assistant coach

Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne watches from the sideline after head coach John Calipari was ejected from an NCAA collage basketball game against Arkansas during the second half Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.

NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau has made the first addition to his New York Knicks coaching staff, hiring Kenny Payne as an assistant coach.

Payne has spent the last 10 years at Kentucky, where he has been John Calipari’s associate head coach since 2014.

He was part of the staff that won the 2012 national championship and won its first 38 games in 2014-15.

The Wildcats reached four Final Fours and won 295 games with Payne working under Calipari.

The 53-year-old Payne also spent five seasons as an assistant with Oregon.

He will be reunited with former Wildcats Julius Randle and Kevin Knox in New York.