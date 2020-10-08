Kansas head football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – AUGUST 31: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks walks off the field after the Jayhawks defeated the Indiana State Sycamores 24-17 to win the game at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – University of Kansas head football coach Les Miles has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Jayhawks athletic department announced Thursday.

Miles said he learned he had tested positive earlier in the day and was “beginning the isolation process at my home.”

KU, which is 0-3 in 2020, has a bye this weekend and isn’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 6 at West Virginia, and Miles “will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.”

He will not, however, be present at Jayhawks practices unless and until he has recovered.

“Although I will not physically be able to attend a practice, for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.,” Miles said in a statement.

Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long said Miles’ case was caught through the program’s surveillance testing protocols.

“At this time, we believe he will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties,” Long said in a statement. “Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17.”

Contact tracing is underway and surveillance testing will continue.

“Thank you for your prayers and support in advance,” Miles said. “I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

Miles, who led LSU to a national championship in 2007 and to a runner-up finish in 2011, is in his second season with Kansas.

The Jayhawks are 3-12 overall and 1-10 in the Big 12 under Miles.

“We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon,” Long said.

This story was first reported by Tod Palmer at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.