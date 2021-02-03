Kansas City Chiefs favorites to win Super Bowl against Bucs

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Hill was unstoppable against Tampa Bay in late November. The speedy Kansas City star caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory that afternoon. Tampa Bay gets another shot at Hill and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Well, it’s official. America thinks the Kansas City Chiefs will claim their second-straight Super Bowl championship on Feb. 7.

That’s according to data obtained by sports gambling site BetOnline.ag, which seems to be something close to the consensus.

The sportsbooks at Caesar’s, MGM, Williams Hill, and DraftKings also list the Chiefs as a three- or 3.5-point favorite in Super Bowl LV, according to Vegas Insider .

According to Morning Consult , 41% of U.S. adults expect Kansas City to win and 38% want the Chiefs to win compared to 24% and 27%, respectively, for the Buccaneers.