Kansas City Chiefs favorites to win Super Bowl against Bucs

Well, it’s official. America thinks the Kansas City Chiefs will claim their second-straight Super Bowl championship on Feb. 7.
That’s according to data obtained by sports gambling site BetOnline.ag, which seems to be something close to the consensus.
The sportsbooks at Caesar’s, MGM, Williams Hill, and DraftKings also list the Chiefs as a three- or 3.5-point favorite in Super Bowl LV, according to Vegas Insider.
According to Morning Consult, 41% of U.S. adults expect Kansas City to win and 38% want the Chiefs to win compared to 24% and 27%, respectively, for the Buccaneers.