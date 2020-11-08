Jones, Giants hold on to beat Washington for 2nd victory

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) and free safety Logan Ryan (23) to score a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LANDOVER, Md. — Daniel Jones completed his longest pass of the season, didn’t turn the ball over for the first time and the New York Giants held on to beat Washington 23-20 for their second victory this season.

Jones was 23 of 34 for 212 yards, including a 50-yard connection with Austin Mack and a touchdown pass to Evan Engram to build a 17-point halftime lead.

The Giants (2-7) attempted to run to run things out in the second half and survived a couple of touchdown drives led by Alex Smith, who replaced injured Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.

Smith threw two interceptions in the final minutes.

