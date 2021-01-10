Jokic, Nuggets win easily again, rout Knicks 114-89

New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson (23) defends against Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic as Nuggets’ JaMychal Green (0) grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in another short night, and the Denver Nuggets reached .500 for the first time this season with a 114-89 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Nuggets opened 1-4 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season, but have now answered with four wins in five games. The last two were easy.

The Nuggets pulled away from the seven-man 76ers in the third quarter and rested their starters in the fourth of a 115-103 victory Saturday.

They jumped on the Knicks much earlier Sunday and it was never a game after halftime.

