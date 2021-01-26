‘Job’s not finished’: Chiefs inspired by Kobe’s ‘mamba mentality’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and teammates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One year after the death of Kobe Bryant, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he continues to think of the sports icon’s competitive spirit, reflecting on how to continue to elevate in athletic pursuits and personal endeavors.

“Kobe has one of the best mentalities of all time,” Mahomes told reporters after a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, stamping his second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

Following the win, multiple Chiefs paid homage to the Lakers great, adapting his moniker “job’s not finished,” a phrase Bryant told reporters during a 2009 NBA Finals run.

“I take a lot from that. Going out there every day and not just being satisfied with where you’re at,” Mahomes said.

Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Just days later, Mahomes told reporters during Super Bowl LIV media day that he often watches YouTube videos of Byrant before games.

This article was written by Aaron Ladd for KSHB.