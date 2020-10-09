Jets players, coaches sent home after ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus test: AP source

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: New York Jets logo on the video screen during the First Round of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018

NEW YORK — New York Jets players and coaches were sent home from their training facility Friday after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test told The Associated Press.

The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday.

Earlier Friday, the Titans received some good news with no positive test results.