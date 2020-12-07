Jets fire Gregg Williams after call costs 1st win, AP source reports

In this June 4, 2019, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams looks on as his players run drills at the team’s NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J.

NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a day after his stunning play call cost the team its first win of the season.

The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory Sunday until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas.

Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.

Ruggs was in man-to-man coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson.

Williams took heavy criticism from fans, the media and even team captain Marcus Maye.