International Olympic Committee releases ‘framework’ to ensure safety for athletes, fans

The Olympic rings are seen behind cherry blossoms Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. Not even the Summer Olympics could withstand the force of the coronavirus. After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world’s biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that’s been cemented into the calendar for more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO — Tokyo organizers and the IOC have begun rolling out so-called playbooks to “provide a framework of basic principles” for how 15,400 athletes will participate in the Olympics in Japan mid-July and the Paralympics a month later while controlling the potential spread of the coronavirus.

These are the first versions and details are still in flux. The documents will be updated in April and June, according to the International Olympic Committee. The first one released Wednesday deals with technical officials, playbooks for athletes, media and others will be released in the coming days.

The guidance outlines “a typical journey for each stakeholder group, beginning with measures starting 14 days before arriving in Japan, testing before departure and upon arrival in the country, and the use of smartphone applications to report health and support contact tracing during Games time.”

Athletes and others will be kept in a bubble at the Athletes Village. Potential spectators and the media will be outside the bubble.

“By committing to following the Playbooks we will be stronger together. In return, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be remembered as a historic moment for humanity, the Olympic Movement and all those contributing to their success,” said IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said in a written statement.

The Playbooks spell out strict behavior in regard to entering Japan and leaving the country. They deal with hygiene, testing, immigration questions and behavior that will prohibit athletes from any tourism.