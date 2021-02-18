Indianapolis Colts trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz, ESPN reports

FILE – Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade not only has whet fans’ appetites for big deals, it’s caused a social media frenzy about which quarterbacks are headed elsewhere. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have traded for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts will give up a 2021 third-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick, Schefter said.

The Eagles traded up to select Wentz with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he was benched by the team last year in favor of rookie Jalen Hurtz.

Colts head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 2016-17, overseeing Wentz’s best year.

The Colts reached the playoffs in 2020 behind the quarterbacking of Phillip Rivers, who announced his retirement at the end of the season. Indianapolis hopes Wentz will develop into the long-term franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for since Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired prior to the 2019 season.

