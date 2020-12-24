Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to an open receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Charlotte, N.C. Lawrence has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask, have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982.

Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991 when Desmond Howard took the award for Michigan.

Smith leads the nation with 98 receptions and 1,511 receiving yards.

Quarterbacks have been the favorite to win the Heisman, with 17 of them winning the coveted award since 2000.

According to the Associated Press, Jones leads the nation with a 202.34 efficiency rating (202.34), has completed 76.5% of his throws, and averages 11.4 yards per pass with 32 touchdowns.

If Jones or Smith wins the Heisman, they’ll be Alabama’s third Heisman winner. Running back Mark Ingram won in 2009, and Derrick Henry won in 2015.

Lawrence, who missed two games due to COVID-19, was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman, the AP reported.

This season, he’s thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns. As a starter, he has a 52-2 record and is 14-2 in the playoffs. Lawrence was also the first true freshman in 33 years to start and win a national title when Clemson won in 2018.