Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris vies for a rebound with Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The trophy was ready, but Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat delayed its appearance.

The NBA Finals are not over, not after Butler and the Heat pulled off a virtuoso performance in Game 5 on Friday night.

Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and the Heat watched Danny Green’s wide-open 3-pointer in the final seconds bounce off the rim on the way to beating the Los Angeles 111-108 — cutting the Lakers’ lead in the title series to 3-2.

Game 6 is Sunday night.

LeBron James has a chance to win his 4th ring Sunday. It would be his first Championship as a Laker.