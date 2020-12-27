Hayward, Hornets hand Nets first loss of season, 106-104

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving drives around Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season, 106-104.

Hayward, acquired in a sign-and-trade this offseason with Boston, did it in all phases — making 12 of 20 shots, setting up his teammates for good shots by using his playmaking ability and also helping the Hornets escape from some potentially bad possessions.

Terry Rozier added 19 points, including two clutch free throws, and P.J. Washington added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who limited the Nets to 42.7% shooting from the floor.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Kyrie Irving added 25 points.

