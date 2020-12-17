Harper Jr. leads revitalized Rutgers men’s basketball program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — You may not have heard this in a while, but it’s time to start taking Rutgers’ men’s basketball program seriously.

The Scarlet Knights are undefeated at 5-0 and ranked 19th in the country.

Junior Ron Harper, Jr. has played a role in their success but he’s not satisfied.

“I feel like I can speak for everybody on the team,” Harper Jr. said. “This is where we’re supposed to be at this point in the season. We set the bar really high for ourselves, we give ourselves great expectations to try and meet”

The Scarlet Knights have passed every test this season with ease. Every victory has been by double digits.

Head coach Steve Pikiell and his team have Rutgers ranked in the top 20 for the first time since 1979.

“The rankings really don’t do anything for you,” Pikiell said. “I wish they gave you 19 points before the game so you start off 19-0.”

While they might ignore the national rankings, no one’s ignoring Harper Jr. He’s averaging 23 points a game, up 11 a game from his average last season.

“Personally, the game just got simple for me,” Harper Jr. said. “I watched a lot of film. I watched a lot of film and tape and trying to do too much and force the action.”

Harper Jr.’s growth and confidence have earned him early All-American and NBA Draft consideration. He’s not concerned by that for now.

His only objective is bringing the Big Ten title to New Jersey.

“We’re a pack of wolves,” he said. “A lot of people in that locker room were overlooked by a lot of the teams we play, people say now we’re the hunted rather than the hunter. We still got that chip on our shoulder and we’re waiting at the top of the hill waiting for you to come challenge us.