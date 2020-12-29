Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., who sat out the game with an ankle injury, yells from the bench as a Purdue player shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers forward Oskar Palmquist is at left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue 81-76 without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.

Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff.

The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player from a year ago has been among the top players in the conference and small forwards in the nation, shooting 56.4%, including 50% from beyond the arc for 23.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Harper’s injury is the latest in a season of injuries for Rutgers