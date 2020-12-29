Harper injured, but Mathis lifts No. 14 Rutgers over Purdue

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ron Harper Jr., Oskar Palmquist

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., who sat out the game with an ankle injury, yells from the bench as a Purdue player shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers forward Oskar Palmquist is at left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and No. 14 Rutgers beat Purdue 81-76 without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.

Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff.

The Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player from a year ago has been among the top players in the conference and small forwards in the nation, shooting 56.4%, including 50% from beyond the arc for 23.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Harper’s injury is the latest in a season of injuries for Rutgers

Share this story

NBA Stats

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker