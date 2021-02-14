Hamlin wins Stage 2 at Daytona 500, seeks 3-peat

Denny Hamlin wins the first stage during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Denny Hamlin won the second stage of the Daytona 500, showing he’s the guy to beat in “The Great American Race.”

Hamlin also won the opening stage. The final stage, 70 laps, will determine the winner. Hamlin is trying to become the first to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.

He briefly lost the lead to fellow Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace before the final lap, but Hamlin rallied in the final two turns to move back out front and then edged Harvick at the finish line. Wallace was third, followed by defending series champion Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon and Joey Logano. Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10.

Wallace became the Black driver to lead a lap in Daytona 500.

Kaz Grala had the most interesting ride in the 65-lap stage. His car caught fire twice because of a broken rear wheel bearing, sending sparks and flames out the back off his No. 16 Chevrolet. The damage ended his night, but not after workers extinguished the fire once and he drove back onto the track only to catch fire again and lose his brakes for good.

