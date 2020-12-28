Grizzlies lose Morant to ankle injury, beat Nets in overtime

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Brandon Clarke, Taurean Prince

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends against Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season without him, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime.

The NBA Rookie of the Year was wheeled to the back of the arena late in the first half after hurting his left ankle when he leaped to block a shot by Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and landed on the Nets forward’s foot.

Morant rejoined his teammates on the bench in the second half with his foot in a walking boot. He watched Brandon Clarke score the go-ahead basket on a follow shot with 41 seconds left in overtime before the Grizzlies put it away with free throws.

