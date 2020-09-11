Golfer John Daly reveals he has bladder cancer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Golfer John Daly hits hole-in-one shoeless at golf tournament

John Daly hits off the third tee during the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two-time PGA major title-holder John Daly has revealed that he has bladder cancer.

The 54-year-old told Golf Channel he had a procedure to remove cancer, but his doctor said there’s an 85% chance it would return, and he’d have to undergo surgery again.

On Twitter, the golfer thanked everyone for their support and well wishes.

“Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this!” Daly tweeted. “It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life, I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over! #gripitandripityall”

In his 33-year career, Daly has won five PGA Tour titles, including the 1991 PGA championship and 1995 Open.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected