Golfer John Daly reveals he has bladder cancer

John Daly hits off the third tee during the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two-time PGA major title-holder John Daly has revealed that he has bladder cancer.

The 54-year-old told Golf Channel he had a procedure to remove cancer, but his doctor said there’s an 85% chance it would return, and he’d have to undergo surgery again.

On Twitter, the golfer thanked everyone for their support and well wishes.

“Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this!” Daly tweeted. “It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life, I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over! #gripitandripityall”

Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this! It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over! #gripitandripityall — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 11, 2020

In his 33-year career, Daly has won five PGA Tour titles, including the 1991 PGA championship and 1995 Open.