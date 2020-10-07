Golfer John Daly hits hole-in-one shoeless at golf tournament

John Daly hits off the third tee during the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Professional golfer John Daly hit a hole-in-one shoeless at a golf tournament this week.

During a charity golf tournament in Virginia that benefited the Navy Seals, the two-time major champion hit the ball 130 yards, straight into the 11th hole.

He was surprised, and onlookers cheered him on.

Last month, the 54-year-old had a procedure to remove bladder cancer, but there’s an 85% chance cancer will return.

In his 33-year career, Daly has won five PGA Tour titles, including the 1991 PGA championship and 1995 Open.