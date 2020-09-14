Giants host Steelers for season opener Monday night

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After many football fans weren’t sure if there would even be a season this year, amid the pandemic, the NFL returns to MetLife Stadium Monday night.

  • Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will air live on TV.

The New York Giants will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their season opener, but this won’t be your typical season.

The entire league is starting without any pre-season play, a decision made early on in the hopes of playing a regular season in full.

Unlike the NBA and NHL, there will be no bubble and teams will travel.

Thus far, the NFL’s COVID-19 testing results have been promising. After more than 17,000 recent tests, only one positive case was found, the league has said.

Don’t forget, you can watch the Giants take on the Steelers Monday night on PIX11.

