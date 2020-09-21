Giants halfback Saquon Barkley has torn ACL; will undergo surgery in ‘near future’

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is carted to the locker room after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will likely miss the rest of the season with a major injury to his right knee.

The Giants announced Monday morning Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will undergo surgery in the near future, the team said.

Barkley went down hard on the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter.