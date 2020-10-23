Giants blow 11-point lead to Eagles in final five minutes

New York Giants’ Daniel Jones (8) fumbles after being hit by Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Graham (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PHILADELPHIA — Holding an 11-point lead with less than five minutes to play, the New York Giants were on the verge of a second straight win and getting back in the NFC East race.

They blew it, which is probably what one would expect from a team that opened the season by losing five straight games under new coach Joe Judge.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants 22-21 for their eighth straight win over their turnpike rivals to the north.