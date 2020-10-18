Giants and Judge finally win, beat Washington on fumble TD

New York Giants’ Darius Slayton catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Football Team’s Fabian Moreau (25) and Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Joe Judge and the New York Giants have finally won, and they have rookie Tae Crowder and a risky gamble by Washington coach Ron Rivera for making them relevant again.

Crowder, the last player taken in the NFL draft and the current Mr. Irrelevant, scooped up a fumble and ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 to play to give the Giants a 20-19 victory over Washington on Sunday in a battle of the two of the NFL’s worst teams.

The game wasn’t decided until Rivera went for 2 after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen to Cam Sims with :36 left in regulation. It failed.