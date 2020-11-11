Georgia-Missouri 4th SEC game postponed this week due to COVID

FILE – The SEC logo is seen Friday, Dec. 5, 2014, in Atlanta. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, the Southeastern Conference announced they’ve had to postpone its fourth game this week due to a COVID outbreak amid several football programs within its conference. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COVID is wreaking havoc in the Southeastern Conference.

On Wednesday, the conference announced that they postponed the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers football game due to a COVID outbreak within the Tigers football program.

With Missouri already playing Dec. 12, the conference pushed back the Georgia and Missouri’s game to Dec. 19, the conference said in a press release.

This is the fourth game the conference has had to postpone this week.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the news release. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

On Tuesday, the conference announced they had to postpone Saturday’s Louisiana State Tigers vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers games due to a COVID outbreak within the LSU and A&M programs.

The SEC rescheduled Alabama at LSU game for Dec. 19 and the A&M-Vols game on Dec. 12.

No. 24 Auburn Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs was the first SEC game postponed this week due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Bulldogs program.

The conference rescheduled the Auburn-Miss St. game for Dec. 12.