Georgetown football player reportedly arrested in Georgia for D.C. murder

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A Georgetown football player has reportedly been arrested in Georgia regarding a murder that occurred in Washington, D.C.

According to WTTG, Dijon Williams was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for his role in the alleged murder of Nurudeen Thomas.

Williams was arrested in Georgia on Monday by United States Marshals, NBC Sports reported.

Thomas was shot on July 21 and later died at the hospital, WTTG reported.

According to USA Today, the university has suspended Williams from all team activities per its policy.

The senior appeared in five games last season for the Hoyas.