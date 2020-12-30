Gase focused on Jets’ finale, not speculation about future

Adam Gase came to the New York Jets nearly two years ago on a clear mission: he was here to win, oversee a consistently productive offense and develop Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback.

Gase failed on all three counts and that has the coach likely in his last days on the job.

Gase insists he hasn’t been told about his fate beyond Sunday’s finale at New England. It seems inevitable he will be fired by the Jets after going 9-22 the past two seasons.

He said his focus is on beating the Patriots and ending the season on a three-game winning streak.

